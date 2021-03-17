  • Home
The Rajasthan government will set up 100 nursery sports academies to give an opportunity to children to play in their districts in the academies, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 9:14 am IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Government To Set Up 100 Nursery Sports Academies: Minister
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan government will set up 100 nursery sports academies to give an opportunity to children to play in their districts in the academies, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said.

In response to the discussion on the cut motion in the state assembly, Mr Chandna said that 100 nursery academies will be set up in the state.

Children will be given opportunity to play in their districts in the academies, which will be developed from the available resources.

Mr Ashok Chandna informed that a large number of private sports academies are running in the state, and complaints of charging arbitrary fees is common.

To curb such activities, now rules and provisions will also be made by the Sports Department for private sports academies so that there is no injustice to the players, Mr Chandna said.

The minister said that the highest prize money in the country is being given to the medal winners in Olympic, Asian, Commonwealth in Rajasthan.

The state government has benefited the players by providing Rs 21.77 crore in their bank accounts in two years, Mr Chandna said.

Mr Ashok Chandna said that a rehabilitation center will be built in the state at a cost of Rs 16 crores for the players who get injured and unable to take part in competitions.

Also, 100 residency schools will be opened in the state to impart sports training at a young age.

