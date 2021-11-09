  • Home
Rajasthan Government Allows Academic Activities With 100% Capacity In Schools, Colleges

The home department issued guidelines on Monday allowing 100 per cent seating capacity from November 15. The classroom activities in schools from Classes 1 to 12, universities and colleges will be held with 100 per cent capacity, the order said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 8:31 am IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Government Allows Academic Activities With 100% Capacity In Schools, Colleges
Rajasthan government has permitted to conduct academic activities with full capacity
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan government has given permission to conduct academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100 per cent capacity in view of decline in Covid cases, according to a home department's order issued on Monday.

The classroom activities are being conducted with 50 per cent capacity at present. The home department issued guidelines on Monday allowing 100 per cent seating capacity from November 15. The classroom activities in schools from Classes 1 to 12, universities and colleges will be held with 100 per cent capacity, the order said.

All the coaching institutes of the state will also be able to operate with 100 per cent capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of Covid vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff, according to the order. On Monday, four COVID-19 cases were reported in the state and the number of active cases is 42.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

