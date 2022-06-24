Rajasthan Governor Tells Vice-Chancellors To Bring Out Updated Syllabus In Sync With NEP

  • Home
The Governor asked all universities to make sincere efforts to implement the New Education Policy in a holistic manner, including Choice Based Credit System and Credit Transfer in Universities.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 8:05 pm IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday directed the vice chancellors to bring out an updated and a uniform subject-wise syllabus for universities that is in line with the New Education Policy by October 30. Mr Mishra was presiding over a meeting of the vice chancellors' of state-funded universities at Raj Bhavan here. He suggested that a group of vice chancellors be tasked with coordinating with the Raj Bhavan in monitoring the work of bringing out the updated syllabus in a time-bound manner.

ALSO READ | Delhi University VC Urged To Look Into 'Shortfall' In Enrolment Of Students Under Reserved Categories

The Governor asked all universities to make sincere efforts to implement the New Education Policy in a holistic manner, including Choice Based Credit System and Credit Transfer in Universities.

According to a statement, Mishra also directed the varsities to ensure that Constitution Parks, which are being set up in all universities, are ready before the Constitution Day on November 26.

He also directed the vice chancellors to liaison with Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited, the executive agency, in order to resolve all difficulties in constructing the Constitution Parks in some universities.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students

He said the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Parks in universities is that the youth become aware about their constitutional rights and duties.

He also stressed upon introducing semester system in all universities and rolling out an academic calendar.

On the occasion, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT) was conferred the Chancellor's Award for excellence in state universities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

