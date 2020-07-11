Rajasthan Governor Stresses Need To Teach Constitutional Values To Youths

The Governor also said that “Samvidhan Udyaan” should be built in private universities.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday stressed on the need to teach the younger generation about the Constitution and its values.

Speaking to chairman and vice chancellors of private universities through video conferencing, he said it was necessary to introduce the youth to the Constitution so that they play an active and constructive role in nation-building.

The Governor also said that “Samvidhaan Udyaan” should be built in private universities. “It is necessary to make the young generation aware of the constitution, Mr Mishra said.

Commending private universities, Mr Mishra said, “these universities are engaged in maintaining quality in education and are giving global shape to education work and are holding all educational activities online and emphasizing on skill education.”

Asking universities to come together for academic excellence he asked them not to let the morale of the youth fall. “The problems of the students have to heard and they have to be solved,” he said.

He said private universities should work in the field of higher education to benefit the society.

Officials from 11 universities including the Banasthali Vidyapeeth, BITS Pilani, Jaipur National University, Amity University participated in the programme.