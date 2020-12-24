  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers

Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon agriculture universities to work for the development and prosperity of farmers in the country.

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 8:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IISF 2020: Science Policymakers Stress The Need For Attracting Youth Towards Science
Kerala Colleges, Universities To Reopen From January 4 For Final Year, PG Students
Major Policy Decisions That Affected Indian Education In 2020
AICTE: 12 Universities Took ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’
National Mathematics Day 2020: Interesting Quotes On Maths
Plea Claims Discrepancies In NEET OMR Sheets, Delhi High Court Seeks NTA Stand
Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers
Rajasthan Governor asks agriculture universities to work for farmers
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon agriculture universities to work for the development and prosperity of farmers in the country.

Addressing a virtual convocation ceremony of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Mishra said along with strengthening the economy, everyone needs to work together for the prosperity and development of farmers.

Calling upon the agriculture universities to work towards the development of farmers, the governor said endeavours should be made so that farmers can get maximum benefits from agriculture. He also stressed on the need to make optimum use of technology to increase the efficiency of agricultural teaching and research activities. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also attended the virtual ceremony.

Click here for more Education News
Vijay Rupani
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
UP Board Extends Last Date To Apply For Classes 10, 12 Exams
UP Board Extends Last Date To Apply For Classes 10, 12 Exams
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy To Join Krea University As Its First Pro Vice-Chancellor
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy To Join Krea University As Its First Pro Vice-Chancellor
JNU Will Alter Academic Calendar To Compensate For Loss Of Classes: Vice-Chancellor
JNU Will Alter Academic Calendar To Compensate For Loss Of Classes: Vice-Chancellor
IISF 2020: Science Policymakers Stress The Need For Attracting Youth Towards Science
IISF 2020: Science Policymakers Stress The Need For Attracting Youth Towards Science
.......................... Advertisement ..........................