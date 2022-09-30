Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-Chancellors To 8 Universities

Rajasthan Governor has appointed Vice-Chancellors to 8 universities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday issued orders for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to eight universities in consultation with the state government. According to an official statement, Dr Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota; Professor Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.

Professor Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur.

Professor Kailash Sodhani has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University.

They have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)