Rajasthan Governor Appoints Vice-Chancellors To 8 Universities

The new Vice-Chancellors have been appointed for universities including Agriculture University, Kota; Agricultural University, Jodhpur; Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner and Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday issued orders for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to eight universities in consultation with the state government. According to an official statement, Dr Abhay Kumar Vyas has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota; Professor Bagda Ram Choudhary of Agricultural University, Jodhpur; and Dr Arun Kumar of Swami Kesavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.

Professor Ramsevak Dubey has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur; Dr Ajit Kumar to Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; and Professor Pradeep Kumar Prajapati to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur.

Professor Kailash Sodhani has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota; and Dr Balraj Singh of Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University.

They have been appointed for a term of three years or till they attain the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

