Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock The Rajasthan government to upgrade 703 government primary schools to upper primary level

The Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade 703 government primary schools in the state to upper primary level.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to upgrade 703 government primary schools to the upper primary level in accordance with the budgetary provisions.

बजट घोषणा संख्या 95 की क्रियान्विति के अनुसरण में RTE GAP को पूरा करने की दिशा में प्रथम चरण में राज्य में स्थित 703 रा.प्रा. विद्यालयों को उ.प्रा. स्तर पर क्रमोन्नत करने का निर्णय लिया है। इससे विद्यार्थियों,विशेषरूप से बालिकाओं को उनके नजदीकी परिवेश में ही शिक्षा सुलभ हो सकेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 18, 2021

Mr Gehlot said the decision will make education accessible to students, especially girls, in their immediate neighbourhood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)