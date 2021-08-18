  • Home
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools

In a tweet from his official handle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to upgrade 703 government primary schools to the upper primary level in accordance with the budgetary provisions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 10:55 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade 703 government primary schools in the state to upper primary level.

Mr Gehlot said the decision will make education accessible to students, especially girls, in their immediate neighbourhood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

