Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students

Free school uniform for Rajasthan school students upto Class 8

As part of the Rajasthan Government budget 2020-21, the state School Education Department has sought for the amendment to the RTE rules. The department has issued a notification to amend the Rajasthan Right of Children To Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2021, so that free school uniforms be made available to all the students studying in government-run schools upto Class 8 from this session.

Minister of School Education Govind Singh Dotasra took to his official social media account to announce this. He said: “..budget announcement for the year 2020-21, a notification has been issued to amend the related RTE rules to provide free school uniforms to all the students of state schools up to Class 8 from this session.”

वर्ष 2020-21 की बजट घोषणा की पालना में इस सत्र से राजकीय विद्यालयों के कक्षा-8 तक के समस्त विद्यार्थियों को नि:शुल्क स्कूल यूनिफॉर्म उपलब्ध करवाए जाने हेतु सम्बंधित आरटीई नियमों में संशोधन के लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। @rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/Yd53Vhlmy0 — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 17, 2021

The state government this year had announced a slew of education-related initiatives as part of the budget 2020-21. Upgradation of as many as 100 state schools, establishing 50 new government schools and setting up of 1,200 Mahatma Gandhi schools were among the various initiatives presented during Rajasthan budget 2021-22.

For areas with more than 5,000 population in the state, the budget announced this year said, the launch of as many as 200 English medium schools. Faculty of Agriculture was also proposed to be set up at 600 government schools across the state.