Rajasthan Government Cancels UG, PG Exams In All State Universities

Rajasthan CM announced cancellation of Ug, PG exams in all universities (representational image)

Rajasthan Government has decided not to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate examinations this year in all state universities. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic the state government has decided to cancel all university exams this year. The decision was taken after a high level meeting at his residence.

The decision will be applicable to all universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state.

राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण की स्थिति के मद्देनजर इस वर्ष प्रदेश के सभी विश्वविद्यालयों, महाविद्यालयों और तकनीकी शिक्षण संस्थानों में स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों की परीक्षाएं नहीं कराने का निर्णय लिया है।

निवास पर एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 4, 2020

All students would be promoted to next year without exams. Marking will be done as per HRD Ministry's guidelines which will be issued in the next few days.

सभी विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा के अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाएगा। प्रमोट होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के अंकों के निर्धारण के सम्बन्ध में भारत सरकार के मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा आगामी कुछ दिनों में जारी होने वाले दिशा-निर्देशों का अध्ययन कर समुचित निर्णय लिया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 4, 2020

The decision comes only a few days after Rajasthan University, Jaipur announced that UG and PG exams would be held from July 15 to August 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has said that the State has developed testing facility of 41 thousand samples per day, which will be increased to 50 thousand tests daily.

COVID test facility has been started in 20 districts and will soon be started in the remaining 13 districts of the state. Meanwhile, 480 people tested positive yesterday, which is the highest number in a single day. 224 more cases were reported this morning.