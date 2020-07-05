Rajasthan Government Cancels UG, PG Exams In All State Universities

  • Home
Rajasthan Government has decided not to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate examinations this year in all state universities.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 5, 2020 5:12 pm IST

Rajasthan CM announced cancellation of Ug, PG exams in all universities (representational image)
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Government has decided not to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate examinations this year in all state universities. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic the state government has decided to cancel all university exams this year. The decision was taken after a high level meeting at his residence.

The decision will be applicable to all universities, colleges and technical educational institutions in the state.

All students would be promoted to next year without exams. Marking will be done as per HRD Ministry's guidelines which will be issued in the next few days.

The decision comes only a few days after Rajasthan University, Jaipur announced that UG and PG exams would be held from July 15 to August 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has said that the State has developed testing facility of 41 thousand samples per day, which will be increased to 50 thousand tests daily.

COVID test facility has been started in 20 districts and will soon be started in the remaining 13 districts of the state. Meanwhile, 480 people tested positive yesterday, which is the highest number in a single day. 224 more cases were reported this morning.

