Rajasthan Government Asks Schools To Conduct "Special-Needs Child" Survey From December

Rajasthan schools asked to conduct CWSN survey from December (Representational)

The Rajasthan Government on Tuesday asked all schools in the state to conduct Children with Special Needs (CSWN) survey from December this year to January 2022. Schools will be required to identify the boys and girls with special needs of all 21 categories of disability. The survey is to be done at the block and district level to ensure that all students are included in the survey and their information is submitted by the schools.

Rajasthan council of school education stated in a communique, “In the RPWD Act 2016, the survey work of special needs boys and girls (CWSN) of all 21 categories of disability is to be done as a campaign and is to be done compulsorily at every school level from December 2021 to January 2022.”

Schools will be required to enroll all the identified special needs boys and girls, and they will have to make an entry on Shala Darpan, Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus, and Management portals.

The consolidated list of detailed identification should be maintained at the block and district level and should be sent by the district authority to the consolidated council's email at rajsmsaed@gmail.com. The list should be shared in the set format released by Rajasthan education council.

Rajasthan's education council said in its statement, “By dividing the entire area of the block amongst themselves, survey identification and enrollment and various surveys by special teachers/reference person (CWSN) working under the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO). Entry will be done on the portal.”