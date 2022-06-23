  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students

Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students

Under this scheme, 2,000 meritorious students will be provided information about cultural heritage, natural heritage and traditions of those states by conducting inter-state tours.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 7:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
Private School Asks EWS Students To Clear Dues Of Rs 67,000; Delhi Government Says Looking Into Issue
Delhi Schools Set To Reopen After Summer Break Amid Rise In Covid Cases
Development Of Curriculum For School Education Huge Decentralised Consultation Exercise: NCERT
Infrastructure Facilities At Government Schools In Gujarat Almost On Par With Private institutions: High Court
Delhi Government Looking To Teach Yoga To School Children: Arvind Kejriwal
Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan government has approved a budget of Rs 5 crore for the APJ Abdul Kalam Personality Development Scheme for as many as 2,000 meritorious students of the state. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla, in a tweet, said, "According to the budget announcement, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been approved by approving APJ Abdul Kalam Personality Development Scheme for 2000 meritorious students of the state. This is a very important step for the personality development of meritorious students."

ALSO READ | Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor

Under this scheme, 2,000 meritorious students will be provided information about cultural heritage, natural heritage and traditions of those states by conducting inter-state tours, the minister informed.

The Education Minister congratulated the selected students and thanked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the initiative. "Hearty congratulations to all the meritorious students of the state for this and thanks to the honorable Chief Minister," he tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Rajasthan Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process Begins From June 27; Details Here
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................