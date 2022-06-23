Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has approved a budget of Rs 5 crore for the APJ Abdul Kalam Personality Development Scheme for as many as 2,000 meritorious students of the state. The state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla, in a tweet, said, "According to the budget announcement, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been approved by approving APJ Abdul Kalam Personality Development Scheme for 2000 meritorious students of the state. This is a very important step for the personality development of meritorious students."

ALSO READ | Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor

बजट घोषणा अनुसार राज्य के 2000 मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के लिए एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम व्यक्तित्व विकास योजना का अनुमोदन कर 5 करोड़ रुपए का बजट स्वीकृत कर दिया है।

मेधावी विद्यार्थियों के व्यक्तित्व विकास के लिए यह एक अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।

1/2 — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 23, 2022

Under this scheme, 2,000 meritorious students will be provided information about cultural heritage, natural heritage and traditions of those states by conducting inter-state tours, the minister informed.

The Education Minister congratulated the selected students and thanked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the initiative. "Hearty congratulations to all the meritorious students of the state for this and thanks to the honorable Chief Minister," he tweeted.