  • Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till October 31 Amid COVID-19

The Rajasthan Government on Wednesday, September 30, has taken a decision to extend the summer school timings in state government schools till October 31, 2020.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 3:53 pm IST

The Rajasthan Government on Wednesday, September 30, has taken a decision to extend the summer school timings in state government schools till October 31, 2020. The decision to postpone the summer school timings has been taken on teachers' and students' demand amid COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state government has decided to run the State Government schools with the summer timings from April 1 to September 30 and the winter school timings were set to be applicable from October 1 to March 31. Now, in the latest move, the summer timings will continue till October 31.

The Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra took to social media to announce the postponement. He said: “Taking a decision on teacher and student interest on the outbreak of Coronavirus and the demand of teacher organizations, the summer school timing is extended to 31 October, making partial amendments to the camp program. Time change of state government schools will now be from 1 November 2020.”

The Union Government through the Unlock-4 guidelines has allowed partial reopening of education institutions on a voluntary basis. After the centre’s go-ahead, several states including Assam, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have reopened the schools and started conducting doubt-clearing sessions for the students of Classes 9 - 12.

