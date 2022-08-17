  • Home
Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has started the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022.

Aug 17, 2022
Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply For REAP 2022
Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process REAP Application Form 2022
REAP 2022: Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has started the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022. Candidates can apply online for REAP 2022 from the official website -- reap2022.ctpl.io. CEG Rajasthan conducts REAP for candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech and BArch courses offered by universities and institutions in Rajasthan state. Aspiring candidates can fill up the REAP application form by August 29.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the REAP admission process. Aspirants who possess diploma in engineering and technology are also eligible to apply for REAP 2022. Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the REAP information brochure to get aware of important dates, eligibility, application fees and documents required to upload.

REAP Form 2022 Important Dates

Events

Dates

REAP 2022 registration start date

August 14, 2022

Last date for payment of online application

August 28, 2022

Last date for submitting online REAP application form

August 29, 2022

REAP 2022 Application Fee

Candidates from all categories must have to pay Rs 295 as an application fee. The CEG Rajasthan will not entertain any application received without the prescribed fee. The last date to make the REAP application fee payment is August 28.

REAP Application Form 2022: How To Register

  1. Visit the REAP official website -- reap2022.ctpl.io
  2. Go to the 'Apply Now' section and fill in the basic details
  3. Generate user ID and password and proceed to fill the detailed application form
  4. Cross-check details and upload the scanned images of required documents
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the REAP application form online
  6. Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

REAP Official Website 2022 - Direct Link

Rajasthan Colleges
