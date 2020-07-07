Rajasthan Directs Private Schools Not To Charge Fees Till Reopening

Rajasthan government on Tuesday barred the private schools in the state from taking advance fees till they reopen, a statement said.

The state government had on April 9 barred schools in the state from taking advance fee for three months in view of the corona pandemic and the order was extended today, it said.

“Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools,” School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said.

