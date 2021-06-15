Rajasthan D.El.Ed. First Year 2020 Results Announced; Details Here

Rajasthan announces D.El.Ed. first year result

The Department of Education, Rajasthan Government, has announced the first year results of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Course. All the candidates who have appeared in the first year D.El.Ed exam can check their result from the official website- rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Education Department for the 2020 session.

The education department took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Today the examination result of Elementary Education Two Year Diploma First Year 2020 has been declared. Students can check the result by logging in with their ID on the Shala Darpan portal.”

प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा शास्त्र द्विवर्षीय डिप्लोमा प्रथम वर्ष 2020 का आज परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है। विद्यार्थी शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर अपनी आई.डी से लॉग इन करके परिणाम देख सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/ASSlCunH7E — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 15, 2021

Rajasthan D.El.Ed 1st Year Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter the login credentials including roll number and date of birth

The D.El.Ed 2020 first year result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Rajasthan D.El.Ed first year result 2020 and take its print out for future reference



