Rajasthan D.El.Ed. First Year 2020 Results Announced; Details Here

All the candidates who have appeared in the first year D.El.Ed exam can check their result from the official website- rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 3:22 pm IST

Rajasthan announces D.El.Ed. first year result
New Delhi:

The Department of Education, Rajasthan Government, has announced the first year results of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Course. All the candidates who have appeared in the first year D.El.Ed exam can check their result from the official website- rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Education Department for the 2020 session.

The education department took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Today the examination result of Elementary Education Two Year Diploma First Year 2020 has been declared. Students can check the result by logging in with their ID on the Shala Darpan portal.”

Rajasthan D.El.Ed 1st Year Result: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website -- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter the login credentials including roll number and date of birth

  • The D.El.Ed 2020 first year result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the Rajasthan D.El.Ed first year result 2020 and take its print out for future reference


