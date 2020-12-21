  • Home
Rajasthan Declares Winter Vacation For Schools From December 25 To 31

The government will also ensure implementation of project SMILE or Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement to provide online study material.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 3:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

Rajasthan has declared winter vacations for all the schools from December 25 to December 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Though, the classes will continue in online mode to avoid any disruption to studies. The government will also ensure implementation of project SMILE or Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement launched on April 14 to send online learning material to teachers via Whatsapp groups. The total COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan have risen up to 30,000.

Govind Singh Dotasara, Minister of School Education, Rajasthan has directed all the schools to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

As part of the project SMILE 20,000 WhatsApp groups were created for students and teachers. Students of Class 9 and 11 who were prompted on the basis of online assignments were provided with new study material on WhatsApp groups itself. A specific e-content has been created by the Rajasthan Education Department to be circulated on WhatsApp.

The state is contemplating to reopen schools and colleges from January 2020 while taking all the precautions as per COVID-10 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health.

