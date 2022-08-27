  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan: Counting Of Votes For Student Union Polls In Universities, Colleges Begins

Rajasthan: Counting Of Votes For Student Union Polls In Universities, Colleges Begins

The student union elections in the state were held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 3:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

When Should I Come To See Your Government Schools: Arvind Kejriwal to Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma
Delegation From India On Five-Day Visit To Israel To Understand Their School Education Model
Educate Girls, Government Of Rajasthan To Train Government Teachers On Using Digital Tech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today
Union Education Minister Holds Talks With Academic Leaders Of Top Australian Universities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Participants Tomorrow
Rajasthan: Counting Of Votes For Student Union Polls In Universities, Colleges Begins
The counting of votes for student union polls in various universities and their constituent colleges in Rajasthan began on Saturday.
Jaipur:

The counting of votes for student union polls in various universities and their constituent colleges in Rajasthan began on Saturday, officials said. The counting of votes began at 10 am and the results are likely to be out by noon, they said. Polling for the student union elections was held on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

The student union elections in the state were held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. At Rajasthan University, the main contest is between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). NSUI's Ritu Barala, ABVP's Narendra Yadav and Niharika Jorwal, Nirmal Chaudhary, Pratapbhanu Meena and Hiteshwar Bairwa as independents are in the fray for the post of president of the Rajasthan University.

Niharika Jorwal is the daughter of Murari Lal Meena, a minister in the state government. She contested the elections as an independent candidate after she was denied a ticket by the NSUI.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Live | TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
When Should I Come To See Your Government Schools: Arvind Kejriwal to Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma
When Should I Come To See Your Government Schools: Arvind Kejriwal to Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma
MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-exams; Direct Link To Download
MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-exams; Direct Link To Download
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................