Rajasthan Council of School Education Signs Agreement With Sampark Foundation To Improve Learning In Schools

The Rajasthan Council of School Education (RCSE) and Sampark Foundation have signed an agreement for five years to improve the quality of learning of 37 lakh children in around 65,000 primary schools in Rajasthan. In the first phase of the programme, a total of eight districts will be covered including five aspirational districts - Dholpur, Sirohi, Baran, Karauli, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur.

The Sampark Foundation is expected to invest up to Rs 40 crore, to increase the learning outcome of children enrolled in the government schools in the 33 districts of Rajasthan in subjects such as Mathematics and English for Classes 1 to 5 and Science in Classes 6 to 8 by 10 per cent during the first year and a 30 per cent increase by the fifth year.

The RCSE is responsible for education in the state of Rajasthan, across the schools and has taken various initiatives to improve the quality of education in the primary, upper primary, and secondary schools. The Sampark Foundation will work closely with RCSE, Directorate of Education, Bikaner and all other government agencies including the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) for the initiative.

On the occasion, Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman of Sampark Foundation said, “We are pleased to partner with the Government of Rajasthan, to take the Learning Outcome program in the state to the next level. Quality primary education creates the foundation of a sound education ecosystem that nurtures our future generations. We are fully confident that the Rajasthan Council of School Education, will work with us, to make the program a huge success and make a difference to the lives of lakhs of students. Sampark will bring its latest learning innovations such as the highly successful Sampark TV and English Speaking program to the children of Rajasthan and by actively participating with the state stakeholders will ensure substantial enhancement in learning outcomes.”

Sampark has developed a unique approach to the teaching of Mathematics, English and Science, through its Sampark Smart Shala programme, which aims to improve learning outcomes and to make learning interesting, meaningful, and effective for children, through its tech-enabled and teaching/learning materials (TLMs) equipped programme.

The Foundation will also provide numeracy and language learning kits and resources, train teachers and monitor and evaluate the programme in the government schools of Rajasthan. There will be TV, with Sampark TV plug-and-play devices which will provide schools with lesson plans – class wise, subject wise and chapter wise. The lesson plans are mapped to State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) textbooks and aligned with the Rajasthan state teaching schedule. This programme will be made keeping in mind the syllabus, methods of teaching and textbooks of the state of Rajasthan.

Sampark will also provide 500 Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) teaching resources in the form of animated videos and audios mapped to SCERT Textbooks, 150 print-ready workbooks mapped to SCERT textbooks, 100 print-ready worksheets for a 100-day bridge programme based on NAS competencies, 500 plus children interactive gamiﬁed assessments and question bank mapped to SCERT textbooks, over 30 print rich material for the classroom such as FLN posters, an online dashboard for state and district to monitor resource utilization and one Sampark resource in every district and one Sampark resource at the State level to implement and monitor the programme.

The teachers will be trained on SS pedagogy over six days per teacher in each block. Over 10 e-learning modules for self-learning for 22,862 teachers to gain certiﬁcations and awards and over 50 refresher digital training sessions will be conducted on a monthly basis.