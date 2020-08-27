  • Home
  Rajasthan Congress To Protest For Postponing JEE Main And NEET 2020 Amid Pandemic

The Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said the students are pressing their demands for postponement of JEE Main and NEET in view of the continuous spread of coronavirus but the central government is adamant on its stand about conducting the exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 8:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Amid growing concerns over holding JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in the country, the Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations on Friday in front of all central government offices in the state demanding postponement of the exams. The party has also decided to run a digital campaign called 'SpeakUpForStudentSafety' on social media.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the students are pressing their demands for postponement of exams in view of the continuous spread of coronavirus in the country but the central government is adamant on its stand about conducting the exams.

“The decision to hold the exams has put lakhs of students and their family members in trouble. The students are in panic and stress and the Centre should listen to them,” Mr Dotasra said. He said the Congress will hold demonstrations in front of all central government offices at district headquarters in the state on Friday at 11 am.

In Jaipur, the demonstration will be held at MNIT gate on JLN Road which will be participated by Mr Dotasra and other senior Congress leaders and workers. He said social distancing norms will be followed during the protests.

