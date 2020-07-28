Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan Integrates Elementary And Secondary Education Boards

In a major decision, the Rajasthan government has combined the elementary and secondary education boards in the state with the aim of “integrated development” of students from pre-primary stage to Class 12. The Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and the Rajasthan Council of Secondary education has been integrated to form Rajasthan Council of School Education.

The decision has been made in a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

आज राज्य सरकार ने एक मत्वपूर्ण फैसला करते हुए प्रदेश में प्री-प्राइमरी से कक्षा 12 तक के समेकित विकास के लिए राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ एलिमेंट्री एजुकेशन और राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन को एकीकृत करते हुए इनके स्थान पर "राजस्थान कॉउन्सिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन" का गठन किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/9kk6gA8WHO — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 28, 2020

The new board will work for both pre primary and secondary education in the state, Rajeev Swarup, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, said in a statement.

Mr Dotasra said that the decision to integrate the two education boards has been made, following the Integrated School Education Scheme by the Government of India.

The minister further said that the proposed Rajasthan School Education Council will be adopted by amending the existing legislation of the Council.

Mr Dotasra, on Tuesday, also announced the RBSE 10th result 2020. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.63%. As many as 11,52,201 students appeared in the Class 10 final exams in 2020.