  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education

Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education

The Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and the Rajasthan council of Secondary education has been integrated as the Rajasthan Council of School Education.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 5:37 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

179 Professional Colleges Shut Down This Year, Highest In Last 9 Years
Final Exams Of UG, PG Courses In Madhya Pradesh To Be Conducted At Student’s Home
Common Service Centres Not For Mock Tests But For Main Exam: DU To Delhi High Court
Jammu and Kashmir: Volunteer Teachers, Parents To Start Community Classes; Government Notifies SOPs
Students Complain Of Glitches On First Day Of Delhi University's OBE Mock Exams
Vice President Naidu Laments Fall In Reading Habits Of Children
Rajasthan Combines Elementary, Secondary Education Boards To Form Rajasthan Council Of School Education
Rajasthan Integrates Elementary And Secondary Education Boards
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In a major decision, the Rajasthan government has combined the elementary and secondary education boards in the state with the aim of “integrated development” of students from pre-primary stage to Class 12. The Rajasthan Council of Elementary Education and the Rajasthan Council of Secondary education has been integrated to form Rajasthan Council of School Education.

The decision has been made in a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The new board will work for both pre primary and secondary education in the state, Rajeev Swarup, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, said in a statement.

Mr Dotasra said that the decision to integrate the two education boards has been made, following the Integrated School Education Scheme by the Government of India.

The minister further said that the proposed Rajasthan School Education Council will be adopted by amending the existing legislation of the Council.

Mr Dotasra, on Tuesday, also announced the RBSE 10th result 2020. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.63%. As many as 11,52,201 students appeared in the Class 10 final exams in 2020.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Declares Class 10 Board Exam Result: Live Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow
Goa Board Releases Class 10 Results
Goa Board Releases Class 10 Results
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Board Exams; Check Details
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Board Exams; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................