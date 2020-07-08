Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE Class 12 Science Results Today @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Class 12 Science results will be available on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE at 4 pm. Students can access the RBSE Science Class 12 results by using the roll numbers mentioned in the RBSE Class 12 admit cards. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a social media post had confirmed the date and time of RBSE Science Class 12 results 2020.

Last year, as many as 2,57,719 students appeared for the Class 12 Science exam. The overall pass percentage in RBSE Class 12 Science was 92.88 percent in 2019.

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Science Results

STEP 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

STEP 2: Insert roll number and other required login credentials

STEP 3: Submit and view RBSE Class 12th Science results

Students can also access the RBSE Science Class 12th results from private portals like ndiaresults.com or examresults.net. For authentication, however, these students can cross-check their results from the official source.

The Rajasthan board is yet to decide on the date of Class 12th Arts and Commerce results. The RBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 5 to April 4 but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of a few remaining papers. The remaining papers of RBSE were held from June 18 to June 30.