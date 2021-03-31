Rajasthan Class 12 Board Practical Exams To Be Held Without External Examiners

RBSE Class 12 practical exams to be held without external examiners

The Rajasthan Secondary Education Board (RBSE) will not be appointing any external examiners for Class 12 board practical exams due to COVID-19 restrictions. The practical exams will be examined by the school teachers itself.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

RBSE chairman Dr DP Jaroli said that usually they appoint a group of invigilators who examine the practical exams in more than five schools over a period of 4 to 5 days. Due to this the invigilators have to travel longer distances to reach the exam venue.

He also said that the “zonal officers working under the state education department have been appointed to supervise the schools to ensure that they conduct the board practical exams as per the given protocol”.

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, the Board has constituted a team of 5 subject-specialists who will help in conducting the practical exams in the schools.

This rule will only be followed for the Rajasthan board practical exams 2021.

The state schools will have to constitute a team of their teachers who will be examining the practical exams. They will have to submit the names and practical exams scheduled to the zonal officer two days before the beginning of the practical papers.

Schools which do not have a required number of teachers to examine the practical exams will have to inform the zonal officers to arrange for the examiners.

Rajasthan Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin from May 6 and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations will continue till May 27 and Class 12 exams will end on May 29.