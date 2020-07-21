Rajasthan board Class 12 arts result will be declared today at 3.15 pm.

Rajasthan board Class 12 arts result will be declared today at 3.15 pm. DP Jaroli, Chairman, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the result, State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed. The result will be available on the website rajresults.nic.in and students can download it using their roll number.

After the Class 12 results are out, admission for undergraduate courses will begin at colleges and universities. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. Classes will be held in online mode.

It is likely that colleges may start the admission process through online mode.

The Central University of Rajasthan, is the central university in the state and currently has 249 students enrolled in various undergraduate courses and 859 students enrolled in various postgraduate courses.

These are the state universities in Rajasthan : Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, Jaipur, Govind Guru Tribal University, Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Sanskrit University, Jai Naraim Vyas University, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Mohan Lal Shukhadia University, National Law University, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University, Rajasthan ILD Skills University (RISU), Rajasthan University, University of Kota and Vardhman Mahaveer Open University.