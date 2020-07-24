  • Home
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official

Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Class 10 board exam result date has not been fixed yet, a board official told NDTV. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had conducted the exam for a total of 8,65,895 students. The RBSE has recently released the Class 12 exam result in which 90.7% of total students have passed in arts stream, 91.96% have passed in Science and 94.49% have cleared the exam in Commerce stream.

RBSE hosts the board exam results on rajresults.nic.in. The official website of the board is http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June. The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30.

Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.

This year, as per the state government’s data, 92 sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres were spotted and CCTV cameras were installed in them to keep a check on malpractices. Additionally, a control room was also established in the in the office of the Director, Secondary Education Rajasthan from 7 am to 9 pm on all exam days.

