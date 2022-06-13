Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today

RBSE 10th Class result today at 3pm

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce the Class 10 exam result today, June 13. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 today at 3 pm. The RBSE 10th result 2022 can thereafter be downloaded from the BSER result websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 10 lakh students await 10th RBSE result 2022. The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE 10th Class exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

In addition to the 10th class result 2022 RBSE website, students will also be able to access their Rajasthan board result via SMS. To check the RBSE 10th Class result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

The Rajasthan board this year had urged the superintendents of police in all the districts to visit the BSER exam centers in their areas. The police superintendents made sure the arrangements related to the conduct of the examination and the security of the question papers were proper. Adequate security arrangements, including police personnel, especially at sensitive examination centers were arranged.

Last year, the Rajasthan board Class 10th result was announced on July 30. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent. Considering the Covid menace last year, Rajasthan board had to cancel Class 10 exams. The RBSE Class 10 result last year was based on results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10. While 45 per cent weightage was given to the final exam of Class 8, 25 per cent weightage was allotted to Class 9 final exam, and the remaining 10 per cent from Class 10. For the 10 per cent weightage of Class 10, it was up to schools how they awarded marks to students.