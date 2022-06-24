  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan: Children Of Class 1 To 8 In Government Schools To Get Milk Twice A Week

Rajasthan: Children Of Class 1 To 8 In Government Schools To Get Milk Twice A Week

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced in the budget, Children from classes 1 to 8 will now get milk two days a week under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana'

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 10:43 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students
Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
Private School Asks EWS Students To Clear Dues Of Rs 67,000; Delhi Government Says Looking Into Issue
Delhi Schools Set To Reopen After Summer Break Amid Rise In Covid Cases
Development Of Curriculum For School Education Huge Decentralised Consultation Exercise: NCERT
Infrastructure Facilities At Government Schools In Gujarat Almost On Par With Private institutions: High Court
Rajasthan: Children Of Class 1 To 8 In Government Schools To Get Milk Twice A Week
Children of classes 1 to 5 will get 150 ml milk and classes 6 to 8 200 ml, CM Gehlot said
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Jaipur:

Milk will now be provided two days a week to children of class 1 to 8 in government schools of Rajasthan. The government is hopeful that with this initiative the nutritional level of children, their enrolment and attendance in government schools will increase, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced in the budget, Children from classes 1 to 8 will now get milk two days a week under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana'. It will be implemented in government schools, Madrassas and special training centers associated with the mid-day meal Scheme.

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Pawan Kumar Goyal said under the scheme, about 69.21 lakh children studying in government schools would be provided milk prepared from milk powder on Tuesdays and Fridays. If these days are holidays, milk will be made available on the next academic day.

Children of classes 1 to 5 will get 150 ml milk and classes 6 to 8 200 ml, he said. Goyal informed that the powder milk will be procured from the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mid Day meal scheme Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: BE/ BTech Morning Shift Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Students Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: BE/ BTech Morning Shift Begins; Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Students Reactions
Ramanuj Ganguly Appointed President Of West Bengal School Board
Ramanuj Ganguly Appointed President Of West Bengal School Board
JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022: BE, BTech Paper Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................