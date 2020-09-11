Rajasthan Chief Minister: It Is Our Priority To Spread Higher And Technical Education To Remote Areas

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Rajasthan, has been made available online. Addressing the launch via video conferencing, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said: “It is our priority to spread higher and technical education to remote areas, so that children living in village areas of the state can also be prepared as excellent human resources like doctors-engineers, scientists and research scholars.”

Mr Gehlot was attending the e-launch of the department through video conferencing. The decision to make the Department of Higher and Technical Education available online was taken so that students, irrespective of the location, and aspiring for higher studies in engineering, medicine and research can benefit from the online resources.

Mr Gehlot further added: “The state government is committed to making the state a leading state in the field of higher and technical education.”

Rajasthan Government, earlier in April, formed a task force to let the state government know on how to maintain the academics of around 28 lakh students enrolled in different higher educational institutes in the state and how to efficiently conduct exams in universities.