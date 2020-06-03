Rajasthan Chief Minister Directs Officials To Conduct University Exams In July

  • Home
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 8:56 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Jaipur:

Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister asked the officials to start examinations of final year of UG and PG courses from second week of July, a statement said.

Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister asked the officials to start examinations of final year of UG and PG courses from second week of July, a statement said.

It was decided in the meeting that first and second year students will be promoted to next year on provisional basis and their exams will also be conducted later on, according to the statement. Same pattern will be followed for B Tech, MBA and polytechnic courses

He said that health protocols, social distancing should be followed properly in view of coronavirus during exams and other activities, it said.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

