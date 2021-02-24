Rajasthan Budget 2021: 50 New Government Schools, Upgradation Of 100 State Schools Announced

The Rajasthan Government on Wednesday presented the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly. The state government has announced several education related initiatives as part of the budget presented today, on February 24, 2021. Upgradation of as many as 100 state schools, establishing 50 new government schools and setting up of 1,200 Mahatma Gandhi schools are among the various initiatives presented during Rajasthan budget 2021-22.

For areas with more than 5,000 population in the state, the budget presented today announced, as many as 200 English medium schools. Faculty of Agriculture will also be set up at 600 government schools across the state, the Rajasthan Budget added.

The Department of Education, Rajasthan Government, took to Twitter to announce these developments. It said: “50 new government schools will be opened in the state.”

The Education Department in a post on the micro-blogging site also said: “1200 Mahatma Gandhi schools will be opened.”

Last week on February 17, the Rajasthan Government approved the upgrading of 42 Government Primary Schools in the state to Government Upper Primary Schools. The decision to approve upgrading the government primary schools in the state to upper primary schools has been made after considering the budget announcement for the year 2019-20.

Primary schools including in Alwar, Dungarpur, Ganganagar Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, and Sirohi districts have been upgraded to upper primary schools.

Recently, the Rajasthan Government has also decided to set up a third Sainik School in the state in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.