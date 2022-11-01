Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Website To Check

Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will be announced today.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd 2022) result 2022 will be announced today, November 1, 2022. The exact time for the declaration of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DELEd result 2022 has not been announced. The entrance exam was held on October 8, 2022. The exam is held for admission to the DElEd courses at institutions across the state of Rajasthan.

Once the result will be declared, candidates can check and download it through the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to access the Pre DELEd scorecard.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla's recently tweeted that a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan. The minister has also confirmed the Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 result date and time on social media.