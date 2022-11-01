  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Website To Check

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Website To Check

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will be announced today on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. The exam is held for admission to the DElEd courses in the state of Rajasthan.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 3:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in
MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
IIT JAM Exam 2023: Application Correction Window To Open On November 10; Details Here
CAT 2022: Glimpse At Previous Year’s Percentile Marks, Analysis Of Question Papers
KCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Entry Ends Today
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Website To Check
Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will be announced today.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd 2022) result 2022 will be announced today, November 1, 2022. The exact time for the declaration of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DELEd result 2022 has not been announced. The entrance exam was held on October 8, 2022. The exam is held for admission to the DElEd courses at institutions across the state of Rajasthan.

Once the result will be declared, candidates can check and download it through the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth to access the Pre DELEd scorecard.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla's recently tweeted that a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan. The minister has also confirmed the Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 result date and time on social media.

Click here for more Education News
DElEd
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far
NIFT 2023: Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Documents Required
NIFT 2023: Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Documents Required
IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December
IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in
IISc Bangalore, MTL To Develop Solutions To Turn Waste Into Plastic Packaging
IISc Bangalore, MTL To Develop Solutions To Turn Waste Into Plastic Packaging
.......................... Advertisement ..........................