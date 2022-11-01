Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today At Panjiyakpredeled.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Pre DElEd result 2022 at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: The office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd 2022) result 2022 on Tuesday, November 1. The candidates who had appeared in the pre DElEd exam 2022 can check the result on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in.

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

To check Pre DELEd 2022 result on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in, the candidates need to use the log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out. Nearly 6 lakh (5,99,294) candidates appeared in the Pre DElEd exam held on October 8 in offline mode.

"The result of pre DELEd exam 2022 will be declared tomorrow November 1, 2022, in the afternoon. 5,99,294 candidates appeared in this examination," read the State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla's tweet.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: How To Check At Panjiyakpredeled.in

Visit the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in

Click on Pre DElEd result 2022 link

Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth

Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 registration was held between August 19 and September 7, 2022. For details on Pre DELEd 2022 application process, please visit the website- panjiyakpredeled.in.