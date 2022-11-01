Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Today At Panjiyakpredeled.in

  • Home
Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: The candidates can check result on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. The Pre DElEd exam was held on October 8

Check Pre DElEd result 2022 at panjiyakpredeled.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: The office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd 2022) result 2022 on Tuesday, November 1. The candidates who had appeared in the pre DElEd exam 2022 can check the result on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in.

To check Pre DELEd 2022 result on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in, the candidates need to use the log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out. Nearly 6 lakh (5,99,294) candidates appeared in the Pre DElEd exam held on October 8 in offline mode.

"The result of pre DELEd exam 2022 will be declared tomorrow November 1, 2022, in the afternoon. 5,99,294 candidates appeared in this examination," read the State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla's tweet.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022: How To Check At Panjiyakpredeled.in

  • Visit the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in
  • Click on Pre DElEd result 2022 link
  • Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
  • Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 registration was held between August 19 and September 7, 2022. For details on Pre DELEd 2022 application process, please visit the website- panjiyakpredeled.in.

