Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSTC Pre DElEd result 2022 at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd 2022) result 2022 has been announced on Tuesday, November 1. The Pre DELEd 2022 result is available on the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in. The candidates can download the Pre DELEd 2022 scorecard using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam was held on October 8, the application process was closed on September 7.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022 At Panjiyakpredeled.in: How To Check Online

Click on Pre DElEd result 2022 link on the website- panjiyakpredeled.in

Use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth

Pre DElEd result 2022 will appear on the screen, candidates can download it.

Take a print out for further reference.

Nearly, six lakh (5,99,294) candidates have appeared in the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 this year. The candidates who will clear the exam will get admission to DElEd courses across the state. For details on Pre DElEd Result 2022, please visit the official website- panjiyakpredeled.in.