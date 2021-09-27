Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result Announced For Pre D.El.Ed Exam

BSTC result 2021 has been declared today

Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) result 2021 has been declared today by the Directorate of Elementary Education. Students appearing for the BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam can check and download their result on the official website: predeled.com. To check the BSTC 2021 result students will be required to key their application ID or roll number along with the mobile number. Results can also be checked through the direct link given below.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: Direct Link

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website of Pre D. El. Ed. Exam- predeled.com or refer to the direct link given above

On the opened page, click on ‘Print Result Card’ link

A new login page will open

Fill in the credentials like, application ID or roll number along with the mobile number

Click on ‘Get Result Card’

BSTC 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future reference

Department of Education, Rajasthan announced the declaration of result through Twitter and wrote, “Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state”.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 was held on August 31 in pen and paper mode. This state level examination is conducted by the Directorate of Elementary Education for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programmes.