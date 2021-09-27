Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Result Announced For Pre D.El.Ed Exam

  • Home
Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) result 2021 has been declared today by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 3:33 pm IST

BSTC result 2021 has been declared today
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) result 2021 has been declared today by the Directorate of Elementary Education. Students appearing for the BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam can check and download their result on the official website: predeled.com. To check the BSTC 2021 result students will be required to key their application ID or roll number along with the mobile number. Results can also be checked through the direct link given below.

Recommended: Free Download REET Previous Year Question Papers Along with Answers. Click Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: Direct Link

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official website of Pre D. El. Ed. Exam- predeled.com or refer to the direct link given above

  • On the opened page, click on ‘Print Result Card’ link

  • A new login page will open

  • Fill in the credentials like, application ID or roll number along with the mobile number

  • Click on ‘Get Result Card’

  • BSTC 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for future reference

Department of Education, Rajasthan announced the declaration of result through Twitter and wrote, “Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state”.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 was held on August 31 in pen and paper mode. This state level examination is conducted by the Directorate of Elementary Education for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programmes.

