Last year, pass percentage in RBSE Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 10 exam on Monday, June 13. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 2 PM, sources in RBSE told Careers360. In the Class 12 results declared earlier, every stream Arts, Commerce and Science witnessed a pass percentage above 90 per cent. The pass percentage in 12th Arts was 96.33 per cent, Science- 97.53 per cent, Commerce- 96.53 per cent.

With a high pass percentage above 90 per cent in Class 12, the Class 10 students can also expect a good passing percentage. The RBSE also witnessed a sharp increase in pass percentage of the secondary (Class 10) exam in last five years. While 99.56 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam in 2021, the pass percentage in 2020 was 80.63 per cent, 2019- 79.85 per cent, 2018- 79.86 per cent, 2017- 78.96 per cent. Apart from the steady increase in pass percentage, once this was common in the secondary (Class 10) exam result, girls have outperformed boys in past five years.

In 2021, the pass percentage of girls was 99.62 per cent, boys- 99.51 per cent; 2020- Girls- 81.41 per cent, boys- 78.99 per cent, 2019- Girls- 80.35 per cent, boys- 79.45 per cent, 2019- girls- 80.35 per cent, boys- 79.45 per cent.

This year, a total of 10.91 lakh (10,91,088) students appeared for the Class 10 exam conducted from March 31 to April 26. The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks to get pass in the RBSE 10th exam.

The students can access Class 10 result 2022 on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download RBSE 10th scorecard, click on RBSE 10th result 2022 link. Students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number. RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download RBSE socrecard, take a print out of the same for future references.

The RBSE Class 10 result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.