Rajasthan Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 With 100% Syllabus

RBSE 10th, 12th exam syllabus is available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer released the Class 10, 12 board exam syllabus for the academic year 2022-23. The Rajasthan Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams on full syllabus this year, last year it was held on a reduced syllabus. "By canceling the 30 per cent cut in the syllabus in the 2022 examination, 100 per cent syllabus should be implemented in all subjects in Class 10th and 12th for 2023 examination,” RBSE notification mentioned. RBSE 10th, 12th exams syllabus is available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern

RBSE will soon upload a new model question paper for the 10th, 12th exams which will be held for 3 hours 15 minutes. “The pattern of approved papers for the examination will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper should be given only in long answer questions. No option for short answer questions should be given," it mentioned. READ MORE | CBSE 2023 Board Exam Date: Updates On Complete Schedule; Class 10, 12 Sample Papers

RBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: How To Download Syllabus

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2023 syllabus RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2023 syllabus PDF will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Rajasthan Board is likely to conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 in March, the timetable will be released soon on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.