Rajasthan Board To Announce RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 tomorrow, June 6. The Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result will be announced at 12:15 pm by the RBSE administrator LN Mantri. Along with the Arts result, the BSER will also announce the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

Once declared, the RBSE Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the BSER official website, the Rajasthan Board Arts result will also be available at rajresults.nic.in.

To access the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "RBSE 12th Arts result" or "RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay" result link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the BSER 12th compartment exam.