RBSE 10th Result 2022: "Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10 result 2022 on June 13. The Class 10 result will be announced around 2 PM," as per sources

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 8:02 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 10 exam result 2022 on Monday, June 13. Sources in RBSE confirmed Careers360 that the Class 10 result will be announced on Monday, June 13 at 2 PM. "Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10 result 2022 on June 13. The Class 10 result will be announced around 2 PM," as per sources. The Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, once announced.

The Rajasthan Board conducted the BSER Class 10 exam from March 31 to April 26, and over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students had enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 this year.

Once announced, the students can check the Class 10 result on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Click on RBSE 10th result 2022 link. Students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number. RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download RBSE socrecard, take a print out of the same for future references.

The students need to obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks to get pass in the RBSE 10th exam. The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay exam results were earlier announced. A total of 97.53 per cent students cleared the RBSE 12th Science exams, Commerce- 96.53 per cent, Arts- 96.33 per cent. RBSE also announced the results for Class 5, 8 exams 2022.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent. The Class 10 result 2022 was announced on July 30. For details on RBSE 10th exam result, please visit the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

