Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear

RBSE Class 10 exams will start from tomorrow

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Secondary, or Class 10, exams from tomorrow, March 31. As many as 10,91,088 students will appear for the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams. The board will conduct the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The Class 10 Secondary RBSE exams will be held between 9 am and 11:45 am. The RBSE board exams for Class 10 will continue till April 26.

The Rajasthan board Class 10 secondary exam will start with the English paper tomorrow, March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively.

The board has urged the superintendents of police in all the districts to visit the examination centers in their areas. They should ensure the arrangements related to the conduct of the examination and the security of the question papers. Adequate security arrangements, including police personnel, especially at sensitive examination centers have been asked to arrange.

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table

March 31 English April 5 Science April 12 Mathematics April 18 Social Science April 22 Third Language April 25 Hindi April 26 Vocational Subjects





The board has also set up control rooms for the students. For the speedy redressal of the problems of the examinees, 21 control room have been established since March. The RBSE control rooms will function round the clock. Students can contact the board on 0145--2632866, 2632867, 2632868 and on e-mail id -- ddexamfirst@gmail.com.