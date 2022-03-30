Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
RBSE Class 10 Exams: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Secondary, or Class 10, exams from tomorrow, March 31.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Secondary, or Class 10, exams from tomorrow, March 31. As many as 10,91,088 students will appear for the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams. The board will conduct the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The Class 10 Secondary RBSE exams will be held between 9 am and 11:45 am. The RBSE board exams for Class 10 will continue till April 26.
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Alert: RBSE Class 10 syllabus 2022 (All Subjects). Click Here!
Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 10th Board Exams. Click Here
The Rajasthan board Class 10 secondary exam will start with the English paper tomorrow, March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively.
The board has urged the superintendents of police in all the districts to visit the examination centers in their areas. They should ensure the arrangements related to the conduct of the examination and the security of the question papers. Adequate security arrangements, including police personnel, especially at sensitive examination centers have been asked to arrange.
RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table
March 31
English
April 5
Science
April 12
Mathematics
April 18
Social Science
April 22
Third Language
April 25
Hindi
April 26
Vocational Subjects
The board has also set up control rooms for the students. For the speedy redressal of the problems of the examinees, 21 control room have been established since March. The RBSE control rooms will function round the clock. Students can contact the board on 0145--2632866, 2632867, 2632868 and on e-mail id -- ddexamfirst@gmail.com.
Suggested For You
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)
- For Maths and Science