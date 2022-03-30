  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear

Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear

RBSE Class 10 Exams: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Secondary, or Class 10, exams from tomorrow, March 31.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 9:48 pm IST
A Guide To Important Scholarships View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed; Now From Mar 24
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10, 12 Final Exams From March 3; Date Sheets In February
RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Rajasthan Class 10 Result Declared
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10th Result 2021 Declared, 99.56% Pass
Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10th Results Today
Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Results Tomorrow: Reports
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
RBSE Class 10 exams will start from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Secondary, or Class 10, exams from tomorrow, March 31. As many as 10,91,088 students will appear for the Rajasthan board Class 10 exams. The board will conduct the RBSE Class 10 exams in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The Class 10 Secondary RBSE exams will be held between 9 am and 11:45 am. The RBSE board exams for Class 10 will continue till April 26.

Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Alert: RBSE Class 10 syllabus 2022 (All Subjects). Click Here!
RecommendedTips to Prepare better for Class 10th Board Exams. Click Here

The Rajasthan board Class 10 secondary exam will start with the English paper tomorrow, March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The board has urged the superintendents of police in all the districts to visit the examination centers in their areas. They should ensure the arrangements related to the conduct of the examination and the security of the question papers. Adequate security arrangements, including police personnel, especially at sensitive examination centers have been asked to arrange.

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table

March 31

English

April 5

Science

April 12

Mathematics

April 18

Social Science

April 22

Third Language

April 25

Hindi

April 26

Vocational Subjects


The board has also set up control rooms for the students. For the speedy redressal of the problems of the examinees, 21 control room have been established since March. The RBSE control rooms will function round the clock. Students can contact the board on 0145--2632866, 2632867, 2632868 and on e-mail id -- ddexamfirst@gmail.com.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Board 10th exam RBSE Board exam

Suggested For You

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result
Bihar Board Result 2022 Tomorrow; Around 16.5 Lakh Students Await BSEB Matric Result
NEET PG: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Mop-Up Round Counselling, Asks DGHS To Clarify On 146 Seats
NEET PG: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Mop-Up Round Counselling, Asks DGHS To Clarify On 146 Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................