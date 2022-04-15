  • Home
Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022

Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The RBSE Class 8 exam will now be conducted from April 17 to May 17, 2022, while the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2022 will be held between April 27 and May 17.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 5:54 pm IST

Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 exams revised date sheets released

Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the revised date sheet for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. As per the schedule, the RBSE Class 8 exam will now be conducted from April 17 to May 17, 2022, while the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2022 will be held between April 27 and May 17.

The RBSE has also changed the exam timing for Classes 5 and 8 exams. The exams for Class 5 will now begin from 7.30 am to 10 am, while for Class 8, the exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam 2022: Revised Date Sheet

Mathematics

April 27, 2022

English

May 1, 2022

Hindi

May 8, 2022

Environmental Science

May 12, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi

May 17, 2022

Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam 2022: Revised Date Sheet

Mathematics

April 17, 2022

English

April 27, 2022

Hindi

May 1, 2022

Social Science

May 8, 2022

Science

May 12, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi

May 17, 2022

