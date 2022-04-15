Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the revised date sheet for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. As per the schedule, the RBSE Class 8 exam will now be conducted from April 17 to May 17, 2022, while the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2022 will be held between April 27 and May 17.
The RBSE has also changed the exam timing for Classes 5 and 8 exams. The exams for Class 5 will now begin from 7.30 am to 10 am, while for Class 8, the exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm.
Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam 2022: Revised Date Sheet
Mathematics
April 27, 2022
English
May 1, 2022
Hindi
May 8, 2022
Environmental Science
May 12, 2022
Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi
May 17, 2022
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam 2022: Revised Date Sheet
Mathematics
April 17, 2022
English
April 27, 2022
Hindi
May 1, 2022
Social Science
May 8, 2022
Science
May 12, 2022
Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi
May 17, 2022