Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10, 12 RBSE Exam Schedules

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet: While the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be held from March 24 to April 26, the Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 9:51 pm IST

Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10, 12 RBSE Exam Schedules
RBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets released
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules. While the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be held from March 24 to April 26, the Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26.

While releasing the Class 10 secondary exam schedule, RBSE board Secretary Meghna Choudhary in a statement said that the Class 10 exams will start with the English paper on March 31 and will be followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively.

For Class 12 Senior Secondary exams, the RBSE exams will start with the Psychology paper on March 24.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla had in January said that more than 20 lakh students will take the Class 10, 12 final exams this year from 6,074 centres.

All sensitive and hyper sensitive examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance, the minister had informed.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” the minister had tweeted.

Rajasthan Board 12th exam RBSE Board exam
