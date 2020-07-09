Rajasthan Board To Reduce Its Syllabus For This Academic Year

Rajasthan Board will also reduce its syllabus for the present academic year

After CBSE and CISCE, Rajasthan Board has also decided to reduce the syllabus for this academic year. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted the decision today, adding that the state board and Rajasthan State Council of Education Research and Teaching (RSCERT) have been directed in this regard.

"Due to corona, working days have reduced for schools and hence keeping in mind students' interests, the Secondary Education Directorate has directed Secondary Education Board, Ajmer and RSCERT Udaipur in this regard. A final decision will be taken very soon," the minister tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना की वजह से स्कूलों के कार्यदिवसों में कमी हुई है इसलिए शिक्षा और शिक्षार्थी हित में #सिलेबस में #कटौती का फैसला लेने हेतु माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय बीकानेर ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर और RSCERT उदयपुर को इस संबंध में निर्देशित किया है।बहुत जल्दी अंतिम निर्णय लिया जायेगा । — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reduced its syllabus by one-third. The board had decided to scrap certain topics from each subject.

The board came under scrutiny, immediately after it released the revised curriculum, for removing chapters in an 'ideologically driven' move.

CBSE, and later HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' too, issued clarification that the topics were removed as a one-time measure only. The board also said that the topics will still be taught in class but will bear no weightage in the board exams.

CBSE also clarified all the topics have been duly included in the Alternative Academic Calendar developed by NCERT.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Board announced class 12 Science results yesterday, within 18 days of concluding the exams in June. The board also concluded exams for remaining two class 10 papers in June and is yet to announce result dates.