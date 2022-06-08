Image credit: shutterstock.com Check RBSE 5th, 8th results at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The students appeared for the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 5, 8 exams will get their result on Wednesday, June 8. The Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11 am today, the students can check the results on the official websites- rajresults.nic.in. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8."

A total of 12.63 lakh students took the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 examination. The Class 5, 8 exams 2022 were conducted from April 27 to May 17.

The Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 5, 8 results will be available on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. Use registration number, roll number to get result. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has announced the results for Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay, Science, Commerce exams. The pass percentage in the RBSE result 2022 Science was 97.53 per cent, while in Commerce, it was 96.53 per cent. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 96.33 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce the Class 10 exam result 2022 next week. The Class 10 result will be available at rajresults.nic.in.