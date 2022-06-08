  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today

Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: A total of 12.63 lakh students took the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 examination. Check RBSE 5th, 8th results at rajresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 5:43 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan RBSE To Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Tomorrow
Rajasthan RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 31: Official
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date And Time: Over 10 Lakh Students Await Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result
Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates Likely To Be Announced On May 23: Official
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed; Now From Mar 24
Rajasthan Board RBSE To Announce 5th, 8th Results 2022 Today
Check RBSE 5th, 8th results at rajresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: The students appeared for the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 5, 8 exams will get their result on Wednesday, June 8. The Class 5, 8 results will be announced at 11 am today, the students can check the results on the official websites- rajresults.nic.in. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, "Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be released on Wednesday, June 8."

Latest: To get Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE
Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

A total of 12.63 lakh students took the Class 8 exam, and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 examination. The Class 5, 8 exams 2022 were conducted from April 27 to May 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 5, 8 results will be available on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. Use registration number, roll number to get result. Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download the marksheet and take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board has announced the results for Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay, Science, Commerce exams. The pass percentage in the RBSE result 2022 Science was 97.53 per cent, while in Commerce, it was 96.53 per cent. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 96.33 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce the Class 10 exam result 2022 next week. The Class 10 result will be available at rajresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE 5th results RBSE Class 8 result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today
Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today
JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December
JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Result
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Result
NATA 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
NATA 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................