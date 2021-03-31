Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released
Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 8 final examinations today, March 31, 2021. According to the schedule released, Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams will start on May 6 with English paper. The exams will conclude on May 25, 2021. Students can visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to download the date sheet.
The examination will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, however, physically disabled students will get one hour extra to write the examination.
"The examination schedule of Class 8 has been released by the Department of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj. The examinations will be held from May 6 to 25 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm," RBSE said.
प्रारंभिक शिक्षा एवं पंचायती राज विभाग द्वारा कक्षा-8वीं का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। परीक्षाएं 6 मई से 25 मई तक सायं 2 बजे से 4.30 बजे तक होंगी। pic.twitter.com/rLvf9lhgpJ— Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) March 31, 2021
RBSE has also released the time table for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.
Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.
Class 9 Date Sheet
Date
Subject
April 26
English
April 28
Science
April 29
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
April 30
Hindi
May 1
Social Studies
May 3
Maths
Class 11 Date Sheet
Date
Shift
Subject
April 24
8:30 am to 11:45
Drawing
April 24
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Economics
April 26
8:30 am to 11:45
Sociology, Informatics Practices, Computer Science
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Hindi Comp
April 28
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
English Comp
April 29
8:30 am to 11:45
Public administration
April 29
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Literature papers in Hindi/Urdu/Sindh/Gujarati/Rajasthani/Punjabi , Biology, Architecture Biology, Type Hindi
April 30
8:30 am to 11:45
Sanskrit Literature
April 30
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Geography, Agriculture,Type English
May 1
8:30 am to 11:45
Home Science
May 1
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Chemistry, Agriculture Chemistry, Business Studies, History
May 3
8:30 am to 11:45
English Literature
May 3
12:30 pm to 3:45 pm
Physics, Accounts, Political Science
May 4
8:30 am to 11:45
Maths, Music, Instrumental music, Kanth