Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released

Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 8 final examinations today, March 31, 2021. According to the schedule released, Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams will start on May 6 with English paper. The exams will conclude on May 25, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 3:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 8 final examinations today, March 31, 2021. According to the schedule released, Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams will start on May 6 with English paper. The exams will conclude on May 25, 2021. Students can visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to download the date sheet.

The examination will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, however, physically disabled students will get one hour extra to write the examination.

"The examination schedule of Class 8 has been released by the Department of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj. The examinations will be held from May 6 to 25 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm," RBSE said.

RBSE has also released the time table for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.

Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Class 9 Date Sheet


Date

Subject

April 26

English

April 28

Science

April 29

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

April 30

Hindi

May 1

Social Studies

May 3

Maths


Class 11 Date Sheet


Date

Shift

Subject

April 24

8:30 am to 11:45

Drawing

April 24

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Economics

April 26

8:30 am to 11:45

Sociology, Informatics Practices, Computer Science


12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Hindi Comp

April 28

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

English Comp

April 29

8:30 am to 11:45

Public administration

April 29

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Literature papers in Hindi/Urdu/Sindh/Gujarati/Rajasthani/Punjabi , Biology, Architecture Biology, Type Hindi

April 30

8:30 am to 11:45

Sanskrit Literature

April 30

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Geography, Agriculture,Type English

May 1

8:30 am to 11:45

Home Science

May 1

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Chemistry, Agriculture Chemistry, Business Studies, History

May 3

8:30 am to 11:45

English Literature

May 3

12:30 pm to 3:45 pm

Physics, Accounts, Political Science

May 4

8:30 am to 11:45

Maths, Music, Instrumental music, Kanth

