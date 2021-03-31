RBSE has released the date sheet of Class 8 final examinations

Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 8 final examinations today, March 31, 2021. According to the schedule released, Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams will start on May 6 with English paper. The exams will conclude on May 25, 2021. Students can visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to download the date sheet.

The examination will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, however, physically disabled students will get one hour extra to write the examination.

"The examination schedule of Class 8 has been released by the Department of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj. The examinations will be held from May 6 to 25 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm," RBSE said.

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा एवं पंचायती राज विभाग द्वारा कक्षा-8वीं का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। परीक्षाएं 6 मई से 25 मई तक सायं 2 बजे से 4.30 बजे तक होंगी। pic.twitter.com/rLvf9lhgpJ — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) March 31, 2021

RBSE has also released the time table for Classes 9 and 11 final examinations. Class 9 exams are expected to begin on April 26 and Class 11 exams are expected to begin on April 24.

Class 9 exams will be held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45. Class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts-- 8:30 am to 11:45 and 12:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Class 9 Date Sheet





Date Subject April 26 English April 28 Science April 29 Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi April 30 Hindi May 1 Social Studies May 3 Maths





Class 11 Date Sheet



