  • Rajasthan Board Not To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Education Minister

Rajasthan Board Not To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Education Minister

RBSE 10th Result 2022: "The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced before Monday, students can expect their 10th result on Saturday, June 11," said the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 4:25 pm IST

RBSE 10th result 2022 not tomorrow
RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Rajasthan will not announce the Class 10 result 2022 on Friday, June 10. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla told Careers360 that Class 10 result 2022 will not be announced tomorrow, but before Monday, June 13. "The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced before Monday, students can expect their 10th result on Saturday, June 11," said the education minister. The RBSE 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

