Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2020 Today At Rajresults.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result 2020 Today @ Rajresults.nic.in

The RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 will be available on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, or BSER today, at 3:15 pm. Students can access the Class 12th Arts results with the help of the roll numbers and registration numbers. The BSER Class 12th Arts results will be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com apart from the official result websites of RBSE-- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the papers of RBSE Class 12 exams could not be held as per schedule due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and had to be postponed. RBSE later conducted the remaining papers from June 18 to June 30, 2020.

The board has already declared the Class 12th Science and Commerce results. The overall pass percentage in Science stream was 91.96 per cent and in Commerce stream was 94.49 per cent.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020: How To Check On Official Websites?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click BSER Class 12th Arts result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials as required in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the Class 12 Arts result 2020 Rajasthan board

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020: How To Check On Private Portals?

STEP 1: Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for RBSE 12th Arts result 2020

STEP 3: On the next window, enter roll numbers, registration numbers, mobile phone numbers

STEP 4: Click submit

STEP 5: View and download the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020

However, students accessing the RBSE Class 12th Arts results from the private portals can verify from the official sources for authentication.