Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10th Result 2021 Declared, 99.56% Pass

Rajasthan Board Has Announced Class 10th Result

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the RBSE Class 10 result 2021. The state has recorded 99.56 passing percentage this year. A total of 12,55,385 students registered for the examination, out of whom, 12,50,833 passed. Students can visit the official websites of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.to check their results.

Students checking their results are required to login with their registration number and date of birth to download the marksheets.

Similar to other educational boards across the country, RBSE had also canceled the board examination in view of the Covid pandemic. The result for this year's students has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria set by the board.

Rajasthan Board will be evaluating the students on the basis of 45:25:10 formula. To elaborate this, 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9, and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link,' RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result'

Candidates will be redirected to a login window

Now, the students are required to enter the required details that are roll number and registration number

RBSE 10th Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Students should download and print a copy of the same for future references





RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli announced the RBSE Class 10 Result 2021at the press conference. The result link will be activated soon after the result is being announced. Along with the result, RBSE will also give a detailed result page including pass percentage.