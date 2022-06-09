  • Home
RBSE Result 2022: Although the RBSE 10th result 2022 date and time is yet to be finalised, Rajasthan Board sources told Careers360 that RBSE Class 10 result 2022 is not expected to be announced this week.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 7:14 pm IST
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result Likely On June 13
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will likely announce the Class 10 exam result on Monday, June 13. Although the RBSE 10th result 2022 date and time is yet to be finalised, Rajasthan Board sources told Careers360 that RBSE Class 10 result 2022 is not expected to be announced this week.

As many as 10,91,088 students await RBSE result 2022. The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and APril 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

Earlier today, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla told Careers360 that Class 10 RBSE result 2022 will not be announced tomorrow, but before June 13. "The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced before Monday, students can expect their 10th result on Saturday, June 11," said the education minister.

The RBSE 10th results 2022 will be made available on the Rajasthan Board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

Last year, the Rajasthan board Class 10th result was announced on July 30. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 BSER exam was 99.56 per cent.

