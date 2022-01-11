Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10, 12 Final Exams From March 3; Date Sheets In February

Image credit: Shutterstock Practical exams for Class 12 will begin on January 17 (representational)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 3, following COVID-19 guidelines. Date sheets for these exams are likely to be released in the first week of February, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta told Careers360.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Practical exams for Class 12 will begin on January 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla on Monday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the conduct of board exams in the state.

The Education Minister said that more than 20 lakh students will take the examination at a total of 6074 centres.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” the minister tweeted.

Strict action will be taken against candidates who cheat in their exams, the minister said.

Practical examinations for Class 12 students which will start on January 17 will also be held on the scheduled time and only local teachers will be appointed for the examinations, he added.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, RBSE did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. It devised an alternative scheme to assess students and declare their results.