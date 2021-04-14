Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 final exam 2021 postponed (representational photo)

RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exam 2021: In view of the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 final exams, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today, adding that students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 will be promoted to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Rajasthan’s decision to postpone board exams soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announcement on their exams. Earlier today, CBSE said Class 10 students will be promoted without exams and Class 12 final exams have been postponed. A decision on CBSE Class 12 exams will be taken on June 1.

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, अजमेर द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली 10वीं एवं 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं स्थगित कर दी हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 14, 2021

In Rajasthan, Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled for May. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams were scheduled for April.

The government had earlier announced promotion without exam for Classes 1 to 5.

Apart from Rajasthan, states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh have already postponed their board exams. As per reports, the Himachal Pradesh Government has also decided to postpone Classes 10, 12 and undergraduate (UG) final exams.

After CBSE's decision to postpone final exams, students of other state and central boards have also asked for similar decisions. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today said they will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) final exams soon.

"The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards," Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, told Careers360.