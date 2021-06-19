Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Date Released? A Round-Up Of Events

Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria, result date

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the evaluation criteria for the cancelled board exams and the result date soon. The Rajasthan board on June 2 had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. BSER has not announced Rajasthan result date yet, nor has it confirmed the evaluation criteria.

While announcing the cancellation news, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said: “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students.”

“A decision regarding the marking scheme will be taken soon,” Mr Dotasra added.

Scheduled to begin in May, Rajasthan board 10th and 12th exams were postponed on April 15 after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Rajasthan Government had earlier also decided to promote the students of Classes 1 to 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Following the cancellation of Class 12th exams, several boards have started forming committees to decide and release the Class 12th evaluation criteria to award marks to the students.

While Class 10 CBSE students this year will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year, CBSE Class 12 students will have their results based on their performances in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams. Rajasthan board might also announce the evaluation criteria on the basis of the formula adopted by CBSE.