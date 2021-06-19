  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Date Released? A Round-Up Of Events

Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Date Released? A Round-Up Of Events

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the evaluation criteria for the cancelled board exams and the result date soon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 9:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Classes 10, 12 Exams Cancelled
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 10th, 12th Exams Cancelled, Evaluation Criteria Soon
Rajasthan: Class 12 Practical Exams Begin Today Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
Rajasthan Class 12 Board Practical Exams To Be Held Without External Examiners
Rajasthan Open School Class 12 Result 2020 Announced; Know How To Check
BSER Class 12 Registration Starts At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply By November 30
Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Result Date Released? A Round-Up Of Events
Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria, result date
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the evaluation criteria for the cancelled board exams and the result date soon. The Rajasthan board on June 2 had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. BSER has not announced Rajasthan result date yet, nor has it confirmed the evaluation criteria.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here

While announcing the cancellation news, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said: “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students.”

“A decision regarding the marking scheme will be taken soon,” Mr Dotasra added.

Scheduled to begin in May, Rajasthan board 10th and 12th exams were postponed on April 15 after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Rajasthan Government had earlier also decided to promote the students of Classes 1 to 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Following the cancellation of Class 12th exams, several boards have started forming committees to decide and release the Class 12th evaluation criteria to award marks to the students.

While Class 10 CBSE students this year will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year, CBSE Class 12 students will have their results based on their performances in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams. Rajasthan board might also announce the evaluation criteria on the basis of the formula adopted by CBSE.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE results BSER result RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Cancels Class 12 Exams
Punjab Government Cancels Class 12 Exams
Assam Government Constitutes Panels For Results Of Class 10, 12 State Board Exams
Assam Government Constitutes Panels For Results Of Class 10, 12 State Board Exams
Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Report
Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Report
Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................